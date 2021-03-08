PPL Corporation (PPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

PPL Corporation (PPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.415 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PPL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPL was $28.25, representing a -10.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.71 and a 55.91% increase over the 52 week low of $18.12.

PPL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). PPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.92. Zacks Investment Research reports PPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.81%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PPL as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQM)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPHD with an increase of 18.45% over the last 100 days. JHMU has the highest percent weighting of PPL at 4.94%.

