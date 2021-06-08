PPL Corporation (PPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

PPL Corporation (PPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.415 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PPL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.08, the dividend yield is 5.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPL was $29.08, representing a -5.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.81 and a 20.17% increase over the 52 week low of $24.20.

PPL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). PPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports PPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -19.72%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PPL as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVY with an increase of 20.99% over the last 100 days. JHMU has the highest percent weighting of PPL at 4.12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.