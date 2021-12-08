PPL Corporation (PPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

PPL Corporation (PPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.415 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PPL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.32, the dividend yield is 5.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPL was $29.32, representing a -4.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.72 and a 12.12% increase over the 52 week low of $26.15.

PPL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). PPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.71. Zacks Investment Research reports PPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -51.25%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ppl Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PPL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVRA with an increase of 6.45% over the last 100 days. SPHD has the highest percent weighting of PPL at 3.17%.

