PPL Corporation Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) missed earnings with its latest annual results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. Results showed a clear earnings miss, with US$7.6b revenue coming in 4.3% lower than what the analystsexpected. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.38 missed the mark badly, arriving some 38% below what was expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on PPL after the latest results. NYSE:PPL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 22nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for PPL from six analysts is for revenues of US$8.03b in 2021 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 5.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 26% to US$2.40. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$8.15b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.43 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$30.12, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on PPL, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$32.00 and the most bearish at US$28.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting PPL is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting PPL's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 5.6% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.7% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.1% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that PPL is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for PPL going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with PPL , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

