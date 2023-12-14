PPL Corp.'s LG&E Reaches New Three-year Contract With Local IBEW

(RTTNews) - Louisville Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PPL Corp. (PPL), said Thursday that it reached a new three-year contract agreement with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2100, which currently represents more than 600 employees.

The agreement, which is currently in effect through October 1, 2026, includes 3% annual wage increases in each year of the contract for all employees represented by IBEW 2100.

The company said it looks forward to continuing its shared commitment to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy to customers and communities across itsservice territories.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.