PPL

PPL Corp.'s LG&E Reaches New Three-year Contract With Local IBEW

December 14, 2023 — 09:11 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Louisville Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PPL Corp. (PPL), said Thursday that it reached a new three-year contract agreement with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2100, which currently represents more than 600 employees.

The agreement, which is currently in effect through October 1, 2026, includes 3% annual wage increases in each year of the contract for all employees represented by IBEW 2100.

The company said it looks forward to continuing its shared commitment to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy to customers and communities across itsservice territories.

Stocks mentioned

