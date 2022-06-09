Markets
PPL Corp. Targets Top-tier Earnings, Dividend Growth Of 6% To 8% Annually

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its virtual Investor Day later on Thursday, energy utility PPL Corp. (PPL) provided an update on its strategy to deliver top-tier growth and a clean energy future.

The company said its top-tier earnings and dividend growth will be fueled by $27 billion of investment opportunities through 2030, superior operating expertise and one of the strongest balance sheets in the U.S. utility sector.

The company projects top-tier earnings per share and dividend growth of 6 to 8 percent annually, culminating in an annual 9 to 11 percent total return proposition.

The investment will advance grid modernization, grid resiliency and cleaner energy to best serve its customers. The company is also looking to transition its coal-fired generation fleet in Kentucky in support of PPL's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The company will also reduce costs through the use of data and technology and the centralization of shared services functions, driving optimal resource allocation and supporting affordability for PPL's customers.

