PPL Corp. Says FY20 Earnings Outlook Unchanged - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results on Friday, PPL Corp. (PPL) said that through the end of the first quarter, it remained on track to achieve its fiscal 2020 earnings forecast of $2.40 to $2.60 per share.

PPL added it is too soon to predict clearly the COVID-19 pandemic's full scope, duration and economic impact. As a result, the company has not changed its forecast range for the year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.46 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

PPL also maintained its 2021 guidance range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share. The Street expects the company to report earnings of $2.47 per share for fiscal 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.