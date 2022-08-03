PPL Corp. Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Reaffirms 2022 Ongoing Earnings Forecast

(RTTNews) - PPL Corp. (PPL) reported second-quarter earnings of $119 million, or $0.16 per share, compared with $19 million, or $0.03 per share, a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations was $222 million, or $0.30 per share, compared with $147 million, or $0.19 per share, last year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.29, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenues increased to $1.70 billion from $1.29 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.71 billion in revenue.

The company reaffirmed its 2022 ongoing earnings forecast range of $1.30 to $1.45 per share, with a midpoint of $1.37 per share.

