PPL Corp. Narrows 2019 Ongoing Earnings Forecast - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PPL Corp. (PPL) narrowed the company's 2019 earnings from ongoing operations forecast to $2.35 to $2.45 per share from $2.30 to $2.50 per share, with the midpoint remaining at $2.40 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.43. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third-quarter earnings from ongoing operations was $0.61 per share, compared to $0.59 per share, a year ago, a per-share increase of about 3 percent. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.62, for the quarter.

Third-quarter operating revenues increased to $1.93 billion from $1.87 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.02 billion, for the quarter.

