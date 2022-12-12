PPL Corp. Expects Adj. EBITDA Of C$3.5 Bln In FY23

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PPL), an infrastructure provider for oil and natural gas industry, on Monday announced adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fiscal 2023.

For the fiscal 2023, the company expects an adjusted EBITDA of C$3.5 billion to C$3.8 billion, with a capital investment program of C$730 million.

The midpoint of the outlook range reflects around five percent rise in adjusted EBITDA contribution from Pembina's fee-based business.

For the 12-month period to December 31, 2021, the company had recorded adjusted EBITDA of C$3.433 billion.

