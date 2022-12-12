Markets
PPL

PPL Corp. Expects Adj. EBITDA Of C$3.5 Bln In FY23

December 12, 2022 — 08:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PPL), an infrastructure provider for oil and natural gas industry, on Monday announced adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fiscal 2023.

For the fiscal 2023, the company expects an adjusted EBITDA of C$3.5 billion to C$3.8 billion, with a capital investment program of C$730 million.

The midpoint of the outlook range reflects around five percent rise in adjusted EBITDA contribution from Pembina's fee-based business.

For the 12-month period to December 31, 2021, the company had recorded adjusted EBITDA of C$3.433 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.