PPL Corp. Appoints Wendy Stark As General Counsel - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PPL Corp. (PPL) announced that its Board has appointed Wendy Stark senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Stark will lead the company's legal department and oversee its ethics and compliance program.

Wendy Stark joins PPL from Pepco Holdings, LLC, where she was senior vice president, Legal and Regulatory Strategy, and general counsel. From 2012 to 2016, she served as Pepco's deputy general counsel.

Stark will replace Joanne Raphael effective April 12, 2021. Raphael will become executive vice president and chief legal officer until she retires on June 1, 2021.

