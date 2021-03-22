Markets
PPL

PPL Corp. Appoints Wendy Stark As General Counsel - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PPL Corp. (PPL) announced that its Board has appointed Wendy Stark senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Stark will lead the company's legal department and oversee its ethics and compliance program.

Wendy Stark joins PPL from Pepco Holdings, LLC, where she was senior vice president, Legal and Regulatory Strategy, and general counsel. From 2012 to 2016, she served as Pepco's deputy general counsel.

Stark will replace Joanne Raphael effective April 12, 2021. Raphael will become executive vice president and chief legal officer until she retires on June 1, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular