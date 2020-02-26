PPL Corp.: Vincent Sorgi To Succeed Spence As President & CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PPL Corp. (PPL) announced that William Spence, Chairman and CEO, will retire as of June 1. PPL President and Chief Operating Officer Vincent Sorgi will become President and CEO on June 1. William Spence will become Non-Executive Chairman of PPL's board.

Sorgi has served as President and Chief Operating Officer since July 1, 2019. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President and CFO. Sorgi has been nominated as a member of the Electric Power Research Institute's board of directors, starting April 2020.

