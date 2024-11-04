News & Insights

PPL Corp. price target raised to $39 from $35 at Seaport Research

November 04, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on PPL Corp. (PPL) to $39 from $35 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. PPL Corp. is the firm’s top pick for regulated electric utilities because of its likely growing role in the power plant build out in Pennsylvania and Kentucky as well as its estimate that every 1GW of data enter load on its grid would save approximately $3 per month for residential customers of PPL Electric in Pennsylvania, the analyst tells investors.

