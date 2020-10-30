PPL Corp (PPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PPL Corporation PPL is set to release third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 0.30% in the trailing four quarters, on average.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

As economic activities revive, demand from the commercial and industrial (C&I) customers group is likely to have improved in the third quarter. This along with a consistent load from the residential group is expected to enhance the upcoming results. Moreover, the decoupling mechanism will help the company offset lower sales volume in the United Kingdom.



Also, PPL Corp hedged nearly 95% of its foreign earnings to reduce the impact of adversely fluctuating currency prices amid the ongoing pandemic, which is expected to have benefited earnings in third quarter.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 61 cents, on par with the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for PPL Corp this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PPL Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

PPL Corporation price-eps-surprise | PPL Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: PPL Corp has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL Corp carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some players from the Utilities sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.



NiSource Inc. NI is set to release third-quarter 2020 numbers on Nov 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +150.00% and is currently Zacks #3 Ranked.



SJW Group SJW is set to release third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.15% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



BCE, Inc. BCE is set to release third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.27% and a #3 Ranked player at present.

