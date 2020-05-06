PPL Corp (PPL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PPL Corporation PPL is set to release first-quarter results on May 8, before market open. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 7.55% in the last reported quarter.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

The company has hedged nearly 90% of its foreign currency, which will safeguard its interest amid fluctuating currency prices. The company’s first-quarter results are likely to reflect the impact of the same.

Demand from commercial and industrial (C&I) customers is expected to have declined in the first quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the stay-at-home directives are expected to have increased demand from the residential class. This is likely to have marginally offset decline in demand from the C&I space in the first quarter.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 72 cents, which indicates a rise of 2.86% year over year.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for PPL Corp this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL Corp carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.

Spire Inc. SR is set to release first-quarter 2020 numbers on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN is scheduled to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Consolidated Edison Inc ED is scheduled to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and a Zacks Rank #3.

