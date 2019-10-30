PPL Corp (PPL) to Post Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

PPL Corporation PPL is set to release third-quarter 2019 results on Nov 5, before market open. Notably, the company delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 2.74% in the last four quarters.



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for PPL Corp this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.37%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL Corp carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors to Consider



Higher base rates, effective from May, 2019, are likely to have boosted PPL Corp’s third-quarter performance. Moreover, 100%-hedged foreign currency for 2019 ensures stable earnings, which is expected to have benefited the company in the third quarter.



Apart from focusing on customers, the company keeps investing in infrastructure to improve service quality. It has the ability to recover nearly 80% of its investments within 12 months. This factor is expected to have made a positive impact on the company in to-be-reported quarter.



Q3 Estimates



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 61 cents, which indicates rise of 3.39% year over year.



