PPL Corp (PPL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.11, changing hands as high as $26.26 per share. PPL Corp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPL's low point in its 52 week range is $22.20 per share, with $29.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.18. The PPL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

