PPL Corp (PPL) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

PPL Corporation PPL delivered first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 67 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 7%.



The figure declined 4% year over year, primarily due to share dilution and lower sales volumes stemming from unfavorable weather in the United States.



On a GAAP basis, the company generated EPS of 72 cents compared with 64 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Total Revenues



PPL Corp posted revenues of $2,054 million in the first quarter, which declined 1.2% year over year.

PPL Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PPL Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PPL Corporation Quote

Segment Results



U.K. Regulated: Adjusted earnings fell 7.1% from the prior-year quarter’s tally to 39 cents per share.



Kentucky Regulated: Adjusted earnings were 16 cents, in line with the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Pennsylvania Regulated: Adjusted earnings declined 5.8% from the prior-year quarter’s tally to 16 cents.



Corporate and Other: The segment reported a loss of 4 cents in the quarter, which was narrower than a loss of 5 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Operational Highlights



PPL Corp’s total operating expenses fell 4.7% year over year to $ 1,237 million in the reported quarter.



The company reported operating income of $817 million, up 4.6% $781 million in the prior-year quarter.



Interest expenses moved up 3% to $248 million from the year-ago quarter’s tally of $241 million.



Financial Position



As of Mar 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $915 million compared with $815 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Long-term debt (excluding debts due within a year) was $20,670 million as of Mar 31 compared with $20,721 million at the end of 2019.



Net cash flow from operating activities at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was $692 million compared with $474 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019.



Guidance



PPL Corp maintained its guidance for 2020 EPS from ongoing operations in the range of $2.40-$2.60 with a midpoint of $2.50, which is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.43.



The company also maintained its 2021 EPS guidance in the range of $2.40 -$2.60 with a midpoint of $2.50, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44.



Zacks Rank



Currently, PPL Corp carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Other Utility Releases



FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered first-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents by 3.13%.



NextEra Energy NEE reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 by 7.7%.



CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted EPS of 86 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 11.7%.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.