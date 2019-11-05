PPL Corp (PPL) Posts In-Line Q3 Earnings, Tightens 2019 View
PPL Corporation PPL reported third-quarter 2019 earnings per share of 61 cents, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure rose 3% year over year, primarily on strong operational performance from its Kentucky utilities.
On a GAAP basis, the company generated EPS of 65 cents compared with 62 cents in the year-ago quarter. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings stemmed from benefits in the U.K. Regulated segment.
Total Revenues
The company generated revenues worth $1,933 million in the third quarter, which improved 3.3% year over year from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1,872 million.
PPL Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
PPL Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PPL Corporation Quote
Segment Results
U.K. Regulated: Adjusted earnings were 28 cents per share, down 2 cents from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Dilution of shares and lower sales volumes adversely impacted third-quarter earnings of the segment.
Kentucky Regulated: Adjusted earnings were 20 cents, up from 17 cents in the year-ago quarter. The upside can be primarily attributed to higher retail rates.
Pennsylvania Regulated: Adjusted earnings were 16 cents, flat year over year. The results benefited from return on additional capital investments in transmission offset by higher operation and maintenance expenses.
Corporate and Other: The segment incurred a loss of 3 cents in the quarter compared with 4 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter.
Operational Highlights
PPL Corp’s total operating expenses increased 1.8% year over year to $ 1,207 million in the quarter.
The company generated operating income of $726 million, improving 5.8% from $686 million in the prior-year quarter.
Interest expenses increased 6.2% to $259 million from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $244 million.
Financial Position
As of Sep 30, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $670 million compared with $621 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
Long-term debt (excluding debts due within a year) was $21,547 million as of Sep 30, 2019 compared with $20,069 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
Net cash flow from operating activities in the first nine months of 2019 was $1,888 million compared with $2,210 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
PPL Corp tightened its earnings per share guidance for 2019. The company now expects earnings in the range of $2.35-$2.45 per share compared with the earlier range of $2.30-$2.50. The midpoint of the new earnings guidance is $2.40. The projected figure is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.43.
Zacks Rank
Currently, PPL Corp carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
Dominion Energy D reported third-quarter 2019 operating earnings of $1.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 by 1.7%.
Entergy ETR reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 by 9.1%.
Public Service Enterprise PEG reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted operating earnings of 98 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents by 3.2%.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Free Stock Analysis Report
Entergy Corporation (ETR): Free Stock Analysis Report
PPL Corporation (PPL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.