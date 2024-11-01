PPL Corp. narrows 2024 ongoing EPS view to $1.67-$1.73 from $1.63-$1.75

Consensus for 2024 EPS is $1.72.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PPL:
- PPL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- PPL Corp. initiated with an Overweight at JPMorgan
- PPL Corp. price target raised to $34 from $30 at Barclays
- PPL Corp. price target raised to $35 from $33 at Morgan Stanley
- PPL Corp. initiated with a Buy at Jefferies
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.