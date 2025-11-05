PPL Beats Q3 Earnings & Revenues Estimates, Narrows EPS Guidance

PPL Corporation PPL reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 48 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 4.3%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 42 cents per share.



On a GAAP basis, PPL recorded EPS of 43 cents compared with 29 cents in the year-ago quarter. The difference in GAAP and operating earnings per share in the third quarter was due to the impact of 5 cents from special items.

PPL’s Revenues

Total revenues of $2.24 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion by 3.08%. The top line also increased 8.4% from the year-ago figure of $2.07 billion.

Highlights of PPL’s Q3 Release

In the third quarter, the company sold 17,944 gigawatt hours of electricity to its customers in Pennsylvania and Kentucky, reflecting an increase of 1.2% year over year.



Total operating expenses were $1.67 billion, up 1.95% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.64 billion. This was due to an increase in fuel and energy purchases.



Operating income totaled $569 million, up 32.9% from the year-ago figure of $428 million.



Interest expenses amounted to $210 million, up 11.7% from $188 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

PPL’s Segmental Updates

Pennsylvania Regulated: Adjusted EPS was 21 cents, up 10.5% from the year-ago figure of 19 cents. Earnings were driven by increased transmission revenues from new capital investments and higher distribution rider recoveries, partly offset by rising interest expenses.



Kentucky Regulated: Adjusted EPS was 25 cents compared with 23 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement in earnings was caused by higher sales volumes, largely due to weather, higher earnings from additional capital investments and lower operating costs.



Rhode Island Regulated: Adjusted EPS was a loss of 1 cent compared with a loss of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: The segment incurred a loss of 3 cents per share compared with a loss of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter.

PPL’s Financial Position

As of Sept. 30, 2025, PPL had cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 billion compared with $0.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The long-term debt was $16.93 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $15.95 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2025 was $2.08 billion compared with $1.82 billion in the year-ago period.

PPL’s Guidance

PPL narrowed its 2025 earnings estimate in the range of $1.78-$1.84 per share from $1.75-$1.87. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.81 per share, on par with the midpoint of the company’s guided range. The company reaffirmed its long-term annual earnings growth rate guidance of 6-8% through 2028.



PPL continues to expect planned infrastructure investments of $20 billion for 2025-2028.

PPL’s Zacks Rank

