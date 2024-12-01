PPK Group Announces New Director Appointment

PPK Group Limited (AU:PPK) has released an update.
PPK Group Limited has announced the appointment of Richard Forbes Francis as a new director, effective December 2, 2024. The company has submitted the initial director’s interest notice to the ASX, detailing that the new director currently holds no relevant securities or interests. This update is important for investors monitoring governance changes and potential impacts on the company’s stock performance.
