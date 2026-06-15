PPIH Stock Falls 19% as Q1 Earnings Down Y/Y on High Operating Costs

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. PPIH have declined 18.9% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended April 30, 2026, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 index, which has gained 0.2% over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 18.7%, compared with a 0.3% decline for the broader market index, reflecting a notably weaker performance relative to the benchmark.

Perma-Pipe reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share of 22 cents, which dropped from 61 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales of $50.3 million indicated a 7.5% rise from $46.7 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by higher sales volumes in North America and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

However, profitability declined sharply. Net income attributable to common stock fell to $1.8 million from $5 million a year earlier, a decrease of about 63.6%. Income before taxes declined to $3.9 million from $7.4 million. Gross profit decreased 12.5% to $14.6 million despite the higher revenue base.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

The company’s backlog reached $136.5 million as of April 30, 2026, representing an increase of approximately 12% from $121.6 million at Jan. 31, 2026. Management highlighted that recently awarded AI-driven data center projects in North America contributed significantly to the increase. The company also reported strong bidding activity across infrastructure, energy, industrial, water-related and data center markets.

On the balance-sheet front, total assets increased to $221.6 million from $217.5 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Stockholders’ equity rose to $92.2 million from $90.6 million, while total liabilities edged up to $112.9 million from $111.2 million.

Management Commentary

President and chief executive officer Saleh Sagr said first-quarter results were affected by geopolitical developments in the Middle East that delayed the execution of certain projects, impacting the timing of revenue recognition and profitability in the MENA region. He emphasized that no projects had been canceled and that customer demand remained strong.

Sagr also pointed to emerging growth opportunities in the region, including investments in alternative oil and gas export infrastructure aimed at reducing reliance on the Strait of Hormuz and increased focus on long-term water security initiatives. He said continued expansion of AI and cloud computing infrastructure is expected to support future demand for the company’s products and services.

Factors Influencing Quarterly Results

While revenue increased, several factors weighed on margins and earnings. Gross profit declined primarily because of project and product mix across different jurisdictions, particularly seasonal factors affecting Canada. The company also incurred start-up and ramp-up costs related to its new manufacturing facilities in Ohio and Qatar.

Operating expenses increased as well. Total operating expenses rose to $10 million from $8.8 million a year ago. General and administrative expenses increased due to higher professional fees associated with the company’s transition to accelerated filer status and ongoing Sarbanes-Oxley compliance initiatives. Net interest expense rose to $0.6 million from $0.4 million, reflecting incremental borrowings during the quarter. Additionally, the effective tax rate increased to 34% from 21%, driven by the geographic mix of earnings across tax jurisdictions.

Guidance and Outlook

Despite the softer earnings performance, management maintained a positive outlook for fiscal 2026. The company said it continues to anticipate both revenue growth and net income growth for the full fiscal year compared with fiscal 2025. Management expects project execution in the MENA region to normalize over the coming quarters and believes its growing backlog, healthy project pipeline and expanding manufacturing footprint will support improved financial performance.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Perma-Pipe continued expanding its manufacturing capabilities. Management highlighted the commissioning and ramp-up of its new Ohio facility as a significant milestone that strengthens the company’s North American presence and positions it for future growth. The company also announced plans to begin quarterly earnings conference calls starting with the second quarter of fiscal 2026 to enhance transparency and engagement with investors.

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