PPI Unexpectedly Fell 0.1% in December

December PPI falls by 0.1%, continuing downward trend.

Diesel prices plummet, but gasoline and services rise.

Core PPI’s uptick contrasts with overall PPI decline.

Overview of December’s PPI

In December, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand in the U.S. dropped by 0.1%, marking a continuation of the downward trend observed since October. This fall contrasts with the unadjusted 1.0% rise in the index for 2023, following a 6.4% increase in 2022.

Decomposing Final Demand

December’s decrease primarily stemmed from a 0.4% decline in final demand goods, influenced notably by a 1.2% fall in final demand energy prices. Final demand services, however, remained unchanged. Notably, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose by 0.2% in December, following modest increases in the previous two months.

Detailed Product Analysis

The drop in final demand goods in December was significantly influenced by a 12.4% plunge in diesel fuel prices. This was somewhat offset by a 2.1% increase in gasoline prices. In the realm of final demand services, while overall prices remained stable, certain sectors like securities brokerage andinvestment advicesaw a 3.3% increase.

Contrasts with Core PPI

Despite the overall dip in the PPI, core PPI, which excludes volatile food, energy, and trade services, exhibited an uptick, rising by 0.2% in December. This figure indicates an underlying firmness in prices away from more volatile sectors, marking a 2.5% increase for 2023 compared to the 4.7% rise in 2022.

Short-Term Forecast

The current PPI data, with its mix of declining final demand goods prices and steady core PPI figures, suggests a bearish outlook in the short term. The significant drop in prices for key commodities like diesel fuel, coupled with the unchanged final demand services, points towards a potential easing of inflationary pressures. However, the gradual increase in core PPI indicates underlying price stability. Traders should closely monitor upcoming economic indicators for more nuanced market direction.

