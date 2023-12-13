PPI Flat Month Over Month, +2.0% Year Over Year

November Producer Price Index (PPI) results are out this morning, further demonstrating how far levels of inflation have come down this year. Headline PPI month over month was flat — 0.0%, down from the +0.1% expected and up from the anomalous -0.5% the previous month. Stripping out volatile food and energy prices, we also wind up at 0.0% — flat with the downward revision for October levels. Ex-food, energy and trade, +0.1% is the number, which is in-line with expectations.



That said, month-over-month inflation reads often do have near-term issues that may make things hazy. Year over year, headline CPI came in at +0.9%, 10 basis points (bps) lower than expected and 40 bps from last month’s +1.3%, as well as the lowest print since January’s +0.3%. Core year over year reached +2.0% — the exact optimum level of inflation the Fed seeks — and 20 bps below estimates. This is also 40 bps under the downwardly revised +2.4% reported for October. Ex-food, energy and trade, we get +2.5% — the lowest print since February of 2021.



Thus, not only are we seeing PPI numbers continue to move in the preferred direction for the Fed, we’re already back to pre-Covid levels. We’re now seven straight months sub-3% on core PPI year over year, and we should remember that this data feeds into the Fed’s preferred economic metric, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE). (The next PCE report is expected Friday, December 22.) These figures have, in fact, come down precipitously, from +9.6% in April of 2022 and +5.7% in January of this year.



All of this is to say the Fed is now even less likely to move on interest rates this afternoon at 1:00pm ET. In fact, the now dis-inflationary reads on PPI wholesale pricing may actually wring a few words about potential interest rate cuts next year. There was some idea that perhaps Fed Chair Jay Powell was going to forego any sort of discussion about cutting rates, but the fact of the matter is, PPI numbers this morning are really helping the “soft landing” scenario come into focus.



Pre-market futures are up again, but not more so than they were prior to the PPI print. This would indicate that what Powell has to say about the future of interest rates is of higher value to market participants than today’s PPI — or even yesterday’s decent Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures. Regardless, however — and whether or not the Fed wishes to declare victory over inflation — PPI looks to have been the first economic metric to have reached the Promised Land.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.