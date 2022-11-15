PPI Comes in Lower Than Expected

The monthly Producer Price Index (PPI) — the sister report to last week’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) which posted positive surprises that led to the best single day of trading in two years — for October is out this morning, and it continues the narrative that inflation is provably past peak levels. A headline of +0.2% on PPI is half what was expected, and in-line with the downwardly revised +0.2% the previous month. The cycle high was back in March this year: +1.7%.

Stripping out food and energy gives us the “core” read, which came in unched month over month, lower than the +0.3% expected and the downwardly revised +0.2% for September. Ex-food, energy and trade posted +0.2%, down from the +0.3% estimate. These high water marks also came in March: +1.3% and +1.0%, respectively.

Year-over-year numbers give us an even deeper look into inflation metrics, and here we see a +8.0% on headline, a half-point lower from September and 30 basis points (bps) beneath what was expected (March was +11.7%). Core reached +6.7% — under the +7.2% the previous month, for a half-point drop (+9.7% at the March peak). Ex-food, energy and trade amounted to +5.4% year over year, below the +5.6% expected and last reported (+7.1% in March). This is all demonstrably in favor of the Fed’s rate hikes having cooled the economy back toward — but not yet at — optimum inflation levels.

Consider also that higher energy prices last month added +2.7% to this headline number, and this proves the point even further: inflation is in the process of being tamed, without question. In aggregate, since the last Fed meeting which saw its fourth straight 75 bps hike, economic prints have all begun to hum a different tune, and the Fed should be able to name it: 75 bps hikes are no longer necessary. Based on the recent press conferences from Fed Chair Jay Powell, the monetary policy body is not yet in the mood to pause (let alone reverse) interest rates, but a case for 50 bps in December has never been stronger.

Walmart WMT shares jumped +6% in today’s pre-market, following the big-box retailer’s solid Q3 beats on both earnings and sales: earnings per share of $1.50 outpaced the Zacks consensus of $1.32 (and the year-ago quarter’s $1.45 per share) on $152.8 billion topped the $147.4 billion expected, up almost +9% year over year. This is even more impressive when we consider Walmart took a $1.05 per share charge on a $3.1 billion legal settlement relating to opioid sales in its Pharma department.

Walmart’s strong quarter came from higher sales and price points for Groceries, while Inventories continue to be worked down. Back in Q1, Walmart reported +32% in inventories; that’s been reduced to +13% in Q3. Comps in the U.S. grew +8.2%. And now, in Q4, the discount retail giant appears set up for a robust holiday season — as long as consumers stick with the higher price tags on the company’s goods.

Home Depot HD also outperformed on both top and bottom lines in its Q3 report, though its stock has experienced a bit more turbulence in the pre-market. Earnings of $4.24 per share on $38.87 billion in revenues outperformed the $4.11 per share and $37.97 billion expected, respectively. Full-year guidance is in-line, with the specialty big-box retailer expected comps of +3%. Customer purchases fell -4% in the quarter, but the average ticket price grew +9%. Like with Walmart, Home Depot sees success in hiking prices on consumers in the quarter.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.