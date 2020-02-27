PPHE Hotel Group FY19 Pre-tax Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L), a hospitality real estate group, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 reported profit before tax declined to 38.5 million pounds from 46.4 million pounds last year, when results benefited from a one-off revaluation. Earnings per share decreased to 80 pence from 90 pence last year.

However, normalised profit before tax increased by 7.9 percent to 40.7 million pounds from 37.7 million pounds last year.

Revenue for the year grew to 357.7 million pounds from 341.5 million pounds a year ago. Like-for-like revenue increased by 5.2 percent to 355.8 million pounds.

Adjusted EPRA earnings per share increased 11.7 percent to 128 pence from 115 pence last year.

The company's board has proposed a final dividend of 20 pence per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 37 pence per share, representing an increase of 5.7 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, the company noted that trading in the year has started well and in line with the Board's expectations, as the company continues to capitalize on recent investment programs to reposition properties in the UK, the Netherlands and Croatia. The company added that the Group is well positioned for future growth.

