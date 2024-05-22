PPHE Hotel Group AGM Resolutions Passed Successfully

PPHE Hotel (GB:PPH) has released an update.

PPHE Hotel Group has announced the successful passage of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, with significant backing for independent directors’ re-election and a majority vote for a Rule 9 Waiver by independent shareholders only. The company noted a minority against certain executive director re-elections, attributed to overseas shareholders’ internal policies, but assured this does not reflect on the company’s corporate governance practices. The results and resolutions will be available on the Financial Conduct Authority’s website, and the company maintains a strong portfolio with a growth strategy focused on upper upscale city hotels and leisure hospitality.

