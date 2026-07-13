PPHC or HTHIY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Diversified Operations stocks are likely familiar with Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (PPHC) and Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Hitachi Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PPHC has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PPHC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.95, while HTHIY has a forward P/E of 23.17. We also note that PPHC has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HTHIY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32.

Another notable valuation metric for PPHC is its P/B ratio of 2.25. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, HTHIY has a P/B of 3.16.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PPHC's Value grade of B and HTHIY's Value grade of C.

PPHC is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that PPHC is likely the superior value option right now.

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Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (PPHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.