PPHC or HTHIY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Diversified Operations stocks are likely familiar with Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (PPHC) and Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Hitachi Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that PPHC likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than HTHIY has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PPHC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.12, while HTHIY has a forward P/E of 21.63. We also note that PPHC has a PEG ratio of 0.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HTHIY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23.

Another notable valuation metric for PPHC is its P/B ratio of 1.98. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, HTHIY has a P/B of 3.

Based on these metrics and many more, PPHC holds a Value grade of A, while HTHIY has a Value grade of C.

PPHC sticks out from HTHIY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that PPHC is the better option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.