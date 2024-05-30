PPHC Announces New Joint Corporate Broker

Public Policy Holding Co., Inc. (GB:PPHC) has released an update.

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (PPHC) has expanded its financial advisory team by appointing Zeus Capital Limited as a new joint corporate broker, complementing the efforts of the existing broker and advisor, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. PPHC, established in 2014, is a prominent US-based public affairs group serving around 1200 clients across major sectors like healthcare, financial services, and technology. With a focus on organic growth and strategic acquisitions, PPHC aims to bolster its service offerings and extend its market presence.

For further insights into GB:PPHC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.