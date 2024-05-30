PPHC Announces New Joint Corporate Broker

News & Insights

May 30, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

Public Policy Holding Co., Inc. (GB:PPHC) has released an update.

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (PPHC) has expanded its financial advisory team by appointing Zeus Capital Limited as a new joint corporate broker, complementing the efforts of the existing broker and advisor, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. PPHC, established in 2014, is a prominent US-based public affairs group serving around 1200 clients across major sectors like healthcare, financial services, and technology. With a focus on organic growth and strategic acquisitions, PPHC aims to bolster its service offerings and extend its market presence.

