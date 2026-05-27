PPH vs. IXJ: A Pure Pharma Bet Against the Entire Global Healthcare Ecosystem

Key Points

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF offers a concentrated portfolio focused exclusively on drug manufacturers.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF provides broader diversification across more than 100 companies in the global medical sector.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has delivered a higher trailing-12-month total return and dividend yield compared to its iShares counterpart.

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The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) provides targeted exposure to drug manufacturers, while the iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEMKT:IXJ) offers a broader reach across the international medical industry including biotechnology and equipment.

Investors looking for healthcare exposure often choose between niche industry funds and broad sector trackers. This comparison looks at how PPH targets the pharmaceutical sub-sector versus how IXJ captures a wider array of medical companies across global markets.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric PPH IXJ Issuer VanEck iShares Expense ratio 0.36% 0.40% 1-yr return (as of May 20, 2026) 20.40% 10.00% Dividend yield 2.10% 1.50% Beta 0.46 0.58 AUM $915.6 million $3.6 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The VanEck fund is slightly more affordable with a 0.36% expense ratio compared to 0.40% for the iShares fund. Additionally, the VanEck fund provided a higher payout over the last year, yielding 2.10% compared to 1.50% for IXJ.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric PPH IXJ Max drawdown (5 yr) (20.30%) (18.10%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,544 $1,220

What's inside

The iShares Global Healthcare ETF offers broad sector coverage, with healthcare at 99%. It holds 114 positions and was launched in 2001. Its largest positions include Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) at 10.50%, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 7.19%, and Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) at 4.88%. Over the trailing 12 months, the iShares fund paid $1.36 per share in dividends.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF is a pure-play option with 100% healthcare exposure focused on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index. It holds 26 positions and was launched in 2011. Its top holdings include Eli Lilly & Co at 21.01%, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) at 10.76%, and Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) at 9.23%. Over the trailing 12 months, the VanEck fund paid $2.15 per share in dividends.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

For patient investors, healthcare can be one of the most compelling long-term investment themes in your portfolio. An aging global population, breakthrough drug development, and expanding medical technology create structural tailwinds that few other sectors can match. But the risks are real, too. You’re dealing with drug patent cliffs, regulatory uncertainty, and government pricing pressure, which can weigh on even the strongest companies.

Both of these ETFs give investors exposure to healthcare, but you’re owning different parts of the sector. PPH makes a concentrated bet on pharmaceutical companies specifically, meaning its fortunes rise and fall closely with drug pipelines, patent cycles, and pricing debates. That focus has delivered strong recent performance but leaves investors vulnerable to sector-specific setbacks.

IXJ spreads risk more broadly across the full healthcare landscape, including biotechnology, medical devices, and equipment alongside pharmaceuticals. It also reaches into international markets that PPH largely ignores. The funds charge nearly identical fees, making the choice about conviction rather than cost. PPH is the ETF for investors who want a targeted pharmaceutical bet. IXJ is the more resilient long-term choice for broad healthcare exposure.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Eli Lilly, and Merck. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.