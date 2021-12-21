PPG's Tikkurila Brand Introduces Recycled Product Packaging

PPG Industries Inc.’s PPG Tikkurila Euro brand recently introduced a product packaging content in Russia with up to 25% recycled plastic content. It has been developed by Russian petrochemicals firm SIBUR.



The new paint packs will come with an eco-label as an indication of the recycled content and there will be no change in end price versus standard packaging.



PPG noted that as Tikkurila has the highest number of eco-labeled products in its core markets the introduction of recycled content for the Tikkurila Euro line marks a milestone in the company’s sustainability journey.



PPG aims to increase the use of recycled content. The packaging for its architectural coatings products, excluding the handle and lid, has up to 100% recycled content in the United States and up to 80% in Europe. Currently, testing for packaging with 100% recycled content is underway.



SIBUR noted that its material called Vivilen, with up to 50% recycled polypropylene or polyethylene, caters to its customers’ sustainability efforts and the growing demand from processors and end users to involve recycled materials in production. Vivilen offers partnering innovators a full-fledged platform to aim for green solutions.



PPG’s shares have gained 11% over the past year compared with the industry’s 11.6% rise. The company’s estimated earnings growth rate for the current year is pegged at 18%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPG, on its third-quarter call, said that it expects ongoing supply chain disruptions to continue throughout the fourth quarter, with potential additional impacts from the recent industrial production curtailments in China. It forecasts these disruptions to ease modestly in overall quantity and magnitude as the quarter progresses.



It will continue to prioritize further selling price increases and expects price realization to fully offset raw material cost inflation in early 2022.



Moreover, the recovery in the automotive original equipment manufacturer, aerospace and automotive refinish coatings businesses will be a key catalyst in 2022. It will continue to aggressively manage all aspects of its cost structure, the company noted.



PPG also expects net sales volumes to be down 8-10% year over year in the fourth quarter. The company also sees adjusted earnings for the full year to be $6.67-$6.73 per share.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space include Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR, The Chemours Company CC and AdvanSix Inc. ASIX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Univar has an expected earnings growth rate of 55.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 9% upward over the past 60 days.



Univar beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the four trailing quarters, with the earnings surprise being 24.1%, on average. UNVR’s shares have rallied 43.8% over a year.



Chemours has an expected earnings growth rate of 105.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CC’s earnings for the current year has been revised 10% upward in the past 60 days.



Chemours beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the last four quarters. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 34.2%, on average. CC has gained 17.5%over a year.



AdvanSix has an expected earnings growth rate of 197% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 14.1% upward over the past 60 days.



AdvanSix beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the four trailing quarters, with the earnings surprise being 47%, on average. ASIX’s shares have also surged 123.9% over a year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.