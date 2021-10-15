PPG's Comex Brand Launches Antiviral & Antibacterial Paint

PPG Industries Inc.’s PPG brand, Comex, recently launched Comex Vinimex Total Antiviral and Antibacterial paint. The new product is effective on 99.9% of bacteria and viruses responsible for the commonly occurring gastrointestinal and respiratory illnesses, including Influenza A H1N1 and the COVID-19 virus, SARS-CoV-2. It also kills bacteria like Escherichia coli (E. coli), Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella typhi, and Staphylococcus aureus found on painted surfaces.



These features make it an ideal paint to be used for homes and populated places like hospitals, schools, nursing homes, medical offices, restaurants, processing plants, and retail establishments.



The paint has been screened by independent laboratories using globally accepted standards such as ISO 21702, which makes it a reliable product.



There has been market demand for health and well-being products and increased consumer awareness about sustainable paints. In response to this, the PPG brand, aided by its parent body, introduced antiviral capabilities to its existing Comex Vinimex TOTAL Antibacterial paint.



The onset of the pandemic has emphasized the need to check the spread of virus and bacteria and such products are the need of the hour. The launch of the paint shows PPG’s dedication and interest in delivering aesthetic and premium products that also score high on the health aspect.



PPG, which is among the prominent players in the chemical space along with Dow Inc. DOW, Eastman Chemical Company EMN, and Celanese Corporation CE, expects sales volumes for third-quarter 2021 to be $225-$275 million lower than its initially estimated figures. Increasing disruptions in commodity supplies, continued reductions in customer production mainly due to shortages in semiconductor chips, and logistics and transportation challenges in many regions including the United States, Europe, and China have dealt a blow to the company’s sales volumes.



The company also stated that aggregate global economic demand has been healthy and many of its end-use channels have low inventories. With the normalization of supply conditions, strong sales growth is expected for 2022. PPG is making measurable progress by implementing selling price increases to offset the elevated raw material costs. Overall price increases for the third quarter are estimated to be about 5% with similar contributions from both operating segments.

