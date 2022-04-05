PPG Wraps Up Acquisition of Arsonsisi's Powder Coating Unit

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently completed its buyout of the powder coatings manufacturing business of Arsonsisi—an industrial coatings company based in Milan, Italy.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition offers PPG a highly automated, small- and large-batch-capable powder production plant in Verbania, Italy. The company will also have metallic bonding facilities in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. The Arsonsisi powder business generated sales of nearly$15 million.

In line with its commitment to offering sustainable innovations that exceed customer needs, PPG Industries is investing in powder capabilities globally. The latest acquisition is in sync with the company’s goal to generate 40% of sales from sustainably advantaged products by 2025. The inclusion of this business will boost PPG Industries’ sustainable coatings capability and offer its EMEA customers expanded powder coating options to cater to the surging demand for these sustainable coatings.

Having established a strong foothold as an innovator in powder coatings, PPG Industries has always showcased its leadership through powder advancements, including edge coverage and fluoroethylene vinyl ether (FEVE) fluoropolymer coatings for architectural metals. The Pennsylvania-based paints giant is the only comprehensive solution provider that can supply and service high-performance powder and all other coatings technologies.

The company, in its last earnings call, stated that while it expects demand to remain strong, it apprehends supply and pandemic-related disruptions in the fourth quarter to continue in first-quarter 2022, impeding manufacturing and products delivery. It also expects raw material cost inflation and higher logistics and labor costs to persist. PPG Industries is undertaking measures to increase selling prices to offset the incremental inflation.

PPG Industries projects earnings per share (EPS) between 84 cents and $1.02 for first-quarter 2022. Adjusted EPS are expected in the range of $1.02-$1.20, excluding amortization expenses of 14 cents and costs related to earlier approved and communicated business restructuring of 4 cents.

The company expects aggregate net sales volumes to be down a mid-single-digit percentage on a year-over-year basis for first-quarter 2022.

