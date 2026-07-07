PPG Unveils Selemix 7-159 Acrylic Topcoat for Enhanced Protection

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently introduced an enhanced formulation of PPG Selemix 7-159 Direct Pro 2K acrylic topcoat, designed for the light industrial coatings market in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The newly formulated direct-to-metal coating delivers an improved solution according to corrosion requirements.

The product is C5M certified under ISO 12944-6, demonstrating salt spray resistance to corrosion in demanding industrial environments. The enhanced formulation improves salt spray resistance, corrosion resistance and increased reliability with both environmental corrosivity and coating durability, confirming it. PPG has also optimized the coating for use with air-assisted airless systems, enabling more efficient application for users. Improved sag resistance gives better control, while delivering consistency and a high-gloss look.

Engineered with high-solids, low-VOC composition, the direct-to-metal coating supports efficient processing in manufacturing while meeting economical constraints. Its stable processing characteristics help manufacturers achieve reliable, cost-effective results without compromising quality.

With this latest enhancement, PPG strengthens its Selemix portfolio, providing industrial customers with a durable, high-performance coating solution capable of meeting evolving needs.

PPG’s shares have gained 5.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s 7.1% growth.



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PPG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CRS and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.98 per share, indicating a 1,743.04% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 90.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.56 per share, indicating a rise of 41.18% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.95%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 34 cents per share, indicating a 17.24% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%. ASM’sshares have gained 86.4% over the past year.

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PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.