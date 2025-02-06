PPG Unveils Non-BPA HOBA Coatings for Aluminum Bottles

PPG Industries Inc. PPG has announced the expansion of the non-bisphenol A (BPA) HOBA internal coatings line with the introduction of PPG Hoba Pro 2848 coating. This solution addresses the growing demand for packaging water, wine and other beverages in aluminum bottles. The solution was showcased during Paris Packaging Week, the world's largest packaging convention for aerosols, cosmetics and the luxury drinks industry. It was recognized with an Aerosol and Dispensing Forum (ADF) Innovation Award.



For five decades, PPG Hoba coatings have provided high-performance, non-BPA solutions for aluminum aerosol cans and tubes used in personal care products such as deodorants, haircare, shaving creams and cleansers. With this launch, PPG delivers its established knowledge to a burgeoning market where aluminum bottles are becoming the preferred sustainable packaging option for water, wine, beer and other beverages.



PPG Hoba coatings are intended for monobloc aerosols, collapsible tubes and aluminum bottles and offer improved interior protection. PPG Hoba Pro 2848 coating is a non-bisphenol, PFAS-NI and non-phenolic internal liner that provides a dependable, resilient and highly adaptable solution for personal care, beverage, pharmaceutical and food applications. The product was also recently honored by the German Packaging Institute in the 2024 German Packaging Awards.



PPG Hoba coatings are manufactured throughout the world and supported by in-country technical service and supply chain teams. In addition to PPG Hoba coatings, the Packaging Coatings division provides a full range of interior and external coatings for other food and beverage products under the PPG NUTRISHIELD and PPG INNOVEL brands.



PPG Industries shares have lost 19.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 16.6% over the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPG expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2025 to be between $7.75 and $8.05, suggesting a 7% increase at the midpoint, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and a higher tax rate. The outlook is based on current global economic activity and foreign exchange rates, continued lackluster global industrial production and mixed demand throughout the geographies in which PPG operates.



PPG anticipates that annual EPS growth will be concentrated in the second half of 2025, as global industrial demand softened and the U.S. dollar gained in the second half of 2024. Moreover, the company plans to deliver more than $100 million in annualized share gains in its Industrial Coatings segment beginning in the second half of this year.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

PPG Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote

PPG’s Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Hecla Mining HL and New Gold Inc. NGD.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.1%. The company's shares have soared 222.3% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Hecla Mining, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 50%, on average. HL’s shares have rallied 60.9% over the past year.



New Gold, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 37.5%, on average. NGD’s shares have rallied 132% over the past year.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

New Gold Inc. (NGD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hecla Mining Company (HL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.