PPG Unveils MIX N SHAKE to Streamline Automotive Refinish

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently unveiled its latest innovation for automotive refinish operations, the PPG MIX‘N’SHAKE automated stirring technology. It is a breakthrough system designed to transform efficiency and precision in body shops.The MIX‘N’SHAKE system automates one of the final manual steps in the paint preparation process, stirring and delivering consistent, ready-to-spray paint mix in under 90 seconds.

PPG Industries, which is among the prominent players in the chemical space along with Dow Inc. DOW, Eastman Chemical Company EMN and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD, is integrating this technology with PPG’s LINQ digital refinish ecosystem. The system forms part of a broader push to digitalize and automate every stage of the refinishing process, helping repair centers operate faster, in a cleaner way and more profitably. The technology utilizes a patent-pending notched mixing cup that connects directly to the spray gun, streamlining workflow while minimizing waste and contamination.

The MIX‘N’SHAKE technology replaces the repetitive, manual stirring process with an automated closed system that ensures color consistency, accuracy and superior finish quality. Its pre-programmed settings are optimized for primers, basecoats and clearcoats, making it compatible with both waterborne and solvent-borne paints. This flexibility allows body shops to use the system across a wide range of applications without needing multiple setups.

Furthermore, the closed design prevents splashes, spills and cross-contamination, maintaining a safer and more organized workspace. PPG has engineered the system for quick and intuitive operation. Users simply insert the cup, select the paint type, and the machine delivers a homogenous mix that’s immediately ready for application.

According to PPG’s internal data, the new system can help body shops achieve measurable operational gains. By automating paint stirring, shops can increase productive labor hours by up to 6% and reduce annual manual labor time by as much as 16 working days per year, based on a facility handling around six repair jobs daily. Additionally, the technology is expected to reduce consumable waste by up to 10%, cutting costs on items like stirring sticks, strainers and disposable cups.

More importantly, improved color uniformity and consistent paint quality reduce rework, saving further time and material. Together, these benefits make MIX‘N’SHAKE a value-driven solution for workshops seeking higher throughput and profitability in an increasingly competitive automotive aftermarket.

PPG maintained its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $7.75 to $8.05. This outlook is backed by continued share gains and internal improvement initiatives, while factoring in current global economic conditions, currency exchange rates and varied demand trends across its regions and business segments.

Another prominent chemical maker, DOW, expects its strategic initiatives to help it navigate the evolving challenges within the industry. DOW’s near-term growth projects, along with its long-term strategic investments, are expected to enhance its presence in high-value applications and attractive markets that are less affected by such anti-competitive pressures.

Eastman Chemical, on its second-quarter call, noted that it is seeing a challenging global macroeconomic environment entering the second half. The company expects to gain from the ramp-up of cost-reduction initiatives and higher revenues from its Kingsport methanolysis facility. EMN sees third-quarter adjusted earnings of roughly $1.25 per share.

Air Products updated its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2025 to a range of $11.90 to $12.10. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, APD expects adjusted EPS to be between $3.27 and $3.47.

