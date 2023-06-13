PPG Unveils Low-Temperature E-Coats for Automotive Market

PPG Industries Inc. PPG recently introduced PPG ENVIRO-PRIME EPIC 200R coatings, an array of electrocoat (e-coat) solutions for automotive manufacturers that cure at lower temperatures than rival technologies. Customers benefit from the product's sustainability features, such as lower energy consumption and CO2 emissions at production sites.



Higher oven temperatures are often required for conventional e-coats to cure over thicker substrates and complex assemblies, resulting in uneven appearance and color variances. The PPG Enviro-Prime EPIC 200R platform ensures well-cured films at lower baking temperatures, resulting in a more sustainable solution that does not compromise manufacturing throughput or coating performance.



PPG is focusing on partnering with its customers to create industry-leading innovations and digital solutions that improve productivity and sustainability. PPG's revenues from sustainably advantaged products accounted for 39% of overall sales in 2022, with the firm aiming to boost that to 50% by 2030 under its new environmental, social and governance standards.



Shares of PPG have gained 25.6% over the past year compared with a 7.4% rise of its industry.



The company, on its first-quarter call, noted that it expects adjusted earnings of $6.95-$7.25 per share for 2023. The prediction excludes amortization expense, non-cash pension settlement charge, benefit from insurance recovery and costs related to earlier approved and communicated business restructuring.



Factoring in current global economic activities, geopolitical issues in Europe and higher interest rates in most developed countries, PPG expects sales volumes in second-quarter 2023 to be flat with the potential for slight improvement or decrease of a low single-digit percentage year over year. Adjusted earnings for the second quarter are projected in the band of $2.05-$2.15.

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



