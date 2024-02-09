PPG Unveils ADJUSTRITE for Commercial Body Shop Productivity

PPG Industries Inc. PPG has introduced the PPG ADJUSTRITE Repair Management tool, the latest addition to the PPG AdjustRite commercial estimating system that improves productivity for commercial vehicle repairs.



The mobile-friendly PPG AdjustRite Repair Management tool provides technicians with a time clock system and automated tracking of labor hours per repair order. Shop managers and estimators benefit from a centralized approach to job delegation, gaining insights from productivity indicators and efficiency statistics, and using dynamic charts to get a complete picture of repair orders and technician activity.



The PPG AdjustRite Repair Management tool is an essential remedy for repairing commercial vehicles, including heavy and medium trucks, trailers, buses, motor coaches, recreational vehicles and box trucks, given the difficulties facing the industry currently, such as labor shortages and time management.



The PPG AdjustRite system is the leading estimating platform among commercial vehicle dealers, independent collision repair businesses, fleet repair units, independent adjusters, and insurance companies. It uses a large database of truck components and repair data to create reliable estimates based on actual vehicle model specifications.



The PPG AdjustRite system is the first and only commercial estimation tool that takes into account the whole repair process, including overhaul, overlap, included operations, additional operations and components or materials required for the repair.



Shares of PPG have gained 9.8% over the past year compared with a 19.6% rise of its industry.



PPG’s adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.53 in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $1.22 in the year-ago quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50. The company’s revenues were up around 4% year over year to $4,350 million in the quarter, on higher selling prices. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,266.5 million.



For the first quarter of 2024, the company anticipates an adjusted EPS in the band of $1.80-$1.87. For full-year 2024, it foresees adjusted EPS to be in the range of $8.34-$8.59.

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Cameco Corporation CCJ, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. AMR.



Cameco, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a projected earnings growth rate of 188% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCJ’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12.5% in the past 60 days. The stock is up around 77.1% in a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 18.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 69% in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. AMR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 9.6%, on average. AMR shares are up around 137.8% in a year.





