News & Insights

Markets
PPG

PPG To Invest In Advanced Manufacturing In North America - Quick Facts

May 21, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PPG (PPG) said it will invest $300 million in advanced manufacturing in North America to support increased demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry. The investments will commence in 2024 and span a four-year period.

Also, PPG will build a new paint and coatings manufacturing plant in Loudon County, Tennessee. Construction of the facility will begin in August 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in 2026. The plant will initially produce paints and coatings products and solutions for automakers and automotive parts suppliers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.