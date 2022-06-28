Markets
PPG

PPG To Increase Manufacturing Output

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PPG (PPG) said the company will increase manufacturing output to meet rising demand for commercial aerospace aftermarket products. PPG is also investing in increased factory automation to enhance delivery times for aerospace coatings and sealants.

"With increased employment at our major U.S. manufacturing plants, we can boost our supply throughout our global network of 16 aerospace application support centers," said Dan Korte, PPG global vice president, Aerospace.

Also, the company plans to increase employment levels at its Huntsville, Ala. and Sylmar, Calif. manufacturing facilities by up to 20%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular