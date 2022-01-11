Markets
PPG To Expand Production Of Automotive OEM Coatings At Its Site In Weingarten, Germany

(RTTNews) - PPG (PPG) said it will invest more than $10 million to expand production of automotive original equipment manufacturer coatings at its site in Weingarten, Germany. The company is constructing a 10,000 square foot addition to its existing facility with a capacity to produce more than 5,000 metric tons of waterborne basecoats per year.

"This is an important investment to strengthen our production capabilities in Europe and to ensure that we are leveraging our industry-leading waterborne technology to drive downstream sustainability, helping our customers meet their sustainability goals," said Roald Johannsen, PPG vice president, automotive OEM coatings, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

