PPG to buy Finnish paint maker Tikkurila in a $1.35 bln deal

Boleslaw Lasocki. Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

U.S.-based coatings maker PPG Industries has made an offer to buy Finnish paint producer Tikkurila for a total of 1.1 billion euros ($1.35 billion), the Finnish company said on Friday.

Tikkurila said that the offer represented a premium of about 66.2% to the company's closing price on Thursday.

"The combination of PPG and Tikkurila is extremely complementary, both geographically and from a decorative brand perspective," PPG Chief Executive Michael McGarry said.

($1 = 0.8162 euros)

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki. Editing by Jane Merriman)

