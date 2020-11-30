PPG to buy coatings manufacturer Ennis-Flint in $1.15 bln deal

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Commodity chemicals maker PPG Industries PPG.N said on Monday it would buy coatings manufacturer Ennis-Flint in a deal valued at about $1.15 billion.

Ennis-Flint employs about 1,000 people globally and its full-year 2020 revenue is expected to be about $600 million, PPG said.

