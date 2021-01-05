PPG To Acquire VersaFlex For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - PPG (PPG) said that it agreed to acquire VersaFlex, a manufacturer specializing in polyurea, epoxy and polyurethane coatings for water and waste water infrastructure, flooring, transportation infrastructure, and industrial applications. Financial terms were not disclosed.

VersaFlex is a portfolio company of DalFort Capital Partners. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

VersaFlex is an aggregation of four U.S.-based protective coatings companies, consisting of legacy VersaFlex, Raven Lining Systems, Milamar Coatings and Specialty Products, Inc., which were acquired by DalFort Capital from 2017-2019.

VersaFlex has about 130 employees and its full year 2020 revenue is expected to be approximately $70 million. The company operates three manufacturing sites located in Kansas, Oklahoma and Washington.

