PPG To Acquire VersaFlex For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PPG (PPG) said that it agreed to acquire VersaFlex, a manufacturer specializing in polyurea, epoxy and polyurethane coatings for water and waste water infrastructure, flooring, transportation infrastructure, and industrial applications. Financial terms were not disclosed.

VersaFlex is a portfolio company of DalFort Capital Partners. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

VersaFlex is an aggregation of four U.S.-based protective coatings companies, consisting of legacy VersaFlex, Raven Lining Systems, Milamar Coatings and Specialty Products, Inc., which were acquired by DalFort Capital from 2017-2019.

VersaFlex has about 130 employees and its full year 2020 revenue is expected to be approximately $70 million. The company operates three manufacturing sites located in Kansas, Oklahoma and Washington.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.