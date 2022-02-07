PPG To Acquire Powder Coatings Business Of Arsonsisi - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - PPG (PPG) has entered into an agreement to acquire the powder coatings business of Arsonsisi, an industrial coatings company based in Milan, Italy. Also, PPG will acquire Arsonsisi's highly automated, small- and large-batch capable, powder manufacturing plant in Verbania, Italy.

PPG said the acquisition enables it to expand powder coatings offering in the EMEA region to include metallic bonding, one of the fastest growing markets for powder coatings often used in specialty finishes for automotive, appliance and general industrial applications.

