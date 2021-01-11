PPG To Acquire Germany-based Coatings Manufacturer Wrwag - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), a manufacturer of paints, coatings, and specialty materials, said Monday it has agreed to acquire Wrwag, a Germany-based manufacturer of coatings for industrial and automotive applications. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Wrwag is a family-owned company headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, founded in 1918. The company employs about 1,100 people globally and its full year 2020 revenue is expected to be about 220 million euros.

Wrwag operates locations in Germany, the U.S., China, South Africa, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland and Poland.

"Wrwag's industry expertise in powder and liquid coatings for industrial and automotive applications is highly complementary to PPG's business, and will help to further expand our product offering," said Rebecca Liebert, PPG executive vice president.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.