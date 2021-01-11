Markets
PPG

PPG To Acquire Germany-based Coatings Manufacturer Wrwag - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), a manufacturer of paints, coatings, and specialty materials, said Monday it has agreed to acquire Wrwag, a Germany-based manufacturer of coatings for industrial and automotive applications. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Wrwag is a family-owned company headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, founded in 1918. The company employs about 1,100 people globally and its full year 2020 revenue is expected to be about 220 million euros.

Wrwag operates locations in Germany, the U.S., China, South Africa, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland and Poland.

"Wrwag's industry expertise in powder and liquid coatings for industrial and automotive applications is highly complementary to PPG's business, and will help to further expand our product offering," said Rebecca Liebert, PPG executive vice president.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular