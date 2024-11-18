PPG teams with SARO/Siccardi to expand powder coatings presence in Italy

PPG (PPG) announced a strategic partnership with SARO/Siccardi, the largest distributor of powder coatings in Italy. The collaboration will strengthen PPG’s distribution network for powder coatings in the Italian market and broaden customer access to high-quality products and services…Under the partnership, PPG and SARO/Siccardi will work closely with customers to gain a better understanding of their unique requirements and provide tailored solutions, technical support and competitive pricing. “We are confident that this partnership will elevate our services to meet the growing demand for powder coatings,” said Justin Epler, PPG general manager, Industrial Coatings, EMEA. “With our advanced powder coating technologies and SARO/Siccardi’s extensive distribution network, our customers in Italy will have access to a more comprehensive selection of high-quality products and faster access to our solutions.” “Access to PPG warehouses, laboratories and production facilities in Italy will improve our customer service and response times,” said Roberto Siccardi, general manager, SARO/Siccardi.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PPG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.