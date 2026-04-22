PPG Strengthens R&D With New Coatings Testing Line in France

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG is strengthening its innovation capabilities with a new testing line for radiation-curable coatings at its research and development center in Marly, France. The facility is designed to replicate customer production conditions by supporting a wide range of curing technologies, including infrared (IR), ultraviolet (LED, excimer and arc lamps), and electron beam (EB). It helps accelerate product development and reduce customer trial requirements.

Radiation-curable coatings are gaining traction due to their sustainability and efficiency advantages, as they cure rapidly at or near ambient temperatures. Their lower energy requirements can reduce carbon emissions by up to 65%, with further reductions possible when powered by renewable energy sources. These systems also typically use 100% solids, solvent-free formulations, significantly reducing or eliminating volatile organic compound emissions.

Their ability to cure within seconds enhances productivity by enabling immediate handling of coated parts for storage, packing and shipping.

The Marly facility remains a key hub within PPG’s global R&D network, supporting major end markets such as automotive and industrial coatings, and highlighting the company’s focus on advancing high-performance, energy-efficient coating solutions.

Shares of PPG have risen 9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 11.1% growth.

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PPG Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. FEAM, Balchem Corporation BCPC and H. B. Fuller Company FUL. FEAM, BCPC and FUL carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FEAM’s current-year loss is pegged at $1.98 per share, implying a 68.9% year-over-year increase. Shares of FEAM have lost 66.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s current-year earnings is pegged at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUL’s current-year earnings is pegged at 4.77 per share, indicating a 12.5% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.5%.

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PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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